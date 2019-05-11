The Oakland Press Obituaries
RAY GLEN MILNER

RAY GLEN MILNER Obituary
of Lewiston; May 8, 2019; age 83; Beloved husband of Dorothy Milner; Dear father of Kathy Smaller (late Larry), Kimberly McDaniel (Dean Campagna), Kellie (Dave) Riggs, Robert (Danielle) Milner, Mark (Vicki) Milner and Ginny (Ryan) Milner-Gross. Also cherished by 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Mr. Milner was retired from General Motors and was a veteran of the United States Army. A committal service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly. Following the committal, a memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon at The River Church, 3411 Airport Road, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019
