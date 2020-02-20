The Oakland Press Obituaries
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Raymond Gerald Myers


1964 - 2020
Myers, Raymond Gerald, age 55, passed away on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 in his home in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Ray was born May 3, 1964 in Detroit. He was a loving father, caring brother, and devoted son. Ray was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. One of his favorite locations was the Mason Bend in Grayling, Michigan. He is survived by his children, Mitchell (Kayla), Mallory, and Mason; mother Delphine and stepfather Melvyn; brother Paul; stepbrothers Walter and Melvyn Jr.; stepsisters Donna and Mary; friend Michelle; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Ray touched are invited to the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester, MI 48307 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a 1:00 pm service on Monday, February 24, 2020 to celebrate Ray’s life. Memorials in Ray’s name may be made to St. Hyacinth Church, Detroit. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 21, 2020
