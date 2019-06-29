The Oakland Press Obituaries
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Pauli, Raymond John, age 89 of Westland, passed away June 27, 2019. Loving son of the late Hope and Mina Pauli. Survived by his siblings Elaine Pauli, George (Andrea) Pauli, predeceased by his siblings Dorothy (the late Clayton) Vannoy, Roy Pauli, Robert (the late Carol) Pauli and Richard (Patricia) Pauli. Uncle of Kirsten (Scott Walter) Pauli, Matthew Pauli, Erica (Jeffrey) Schoppert, Judith Zoltowski, Darlene (Tim) McLean, Mark (Tamera) Pauli, Ronald Pauli and the late Richard (Elizabeth) Pauli. Also survived by 9 great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10 a.m. at the Historic Trinity Lutheran Church, 1345 Gratiot Ave, Detroit. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Memorials in Raymond’s name may be made to the Church. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on June 30, 2019
