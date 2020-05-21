Raymond Parker; of Lake Orion and Troy; passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Grace Parker; and sisters Catherine and Myra. He is survived by his children Rip Parker, Jack (Stefani) Parker and Cindy Parker Austin; his grandchildren Brianne Austin (Bryan) Turczynski, Brad (Jen) Austin, Jonathon Austin and Veronica Parker; great grandchildren Paul, Evelyn and Olive; and brother John Parker. He graduated from Lake Orion High School and went on to own and operate Lake Orion Plumbing& Heating for 30 plus years. Ray loved golf and enjoyed playing the game with his friends for many years. Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held.



