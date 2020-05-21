Raymond Parker
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Parker; of Lake Orion and Troy; passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Grace Parker; and sisters Catherine and Myra. He is survived by his children Rip Parker, Jack (Stefani) Parker and Cindy Parker Austin; his grandchildren Brianne Austin (Bryan) Turczynski, Brad (Jen) Austin, Jonathon Austin and Veronica Parker; great grandchildren Paul, Evelyn and Olive; and brother John Parker. He graduated from Lake Orion High School and went on to own and operate Lake Orion Plumbing& Heating for 30 plus years. Ray loved golf and enjoyed playing the game with his friends for many years. Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home - Lake Orion
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
(248) 693-8336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved