Shindorf, Raymond John age 104 of Walled Lake died June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sophia Shindorf. Loving father of Connie (A.J.) Schweizer, Robert (the late Marsha) Shindorf, Ronald Shindorf and Gary (Jeanne) Shindorf. Also 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Dear brother of Esther Birckmeier. Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street Walled Lake, Tuesday 10 AM (In State 9:30 AM). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 340 N. Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Monday 2-8 PM (Vigil Service and Rosary 7 PM). Memorials to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation appreciated. Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on June 23, 2019