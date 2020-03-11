|
Raymond "Ray" Swett, born May 6, 1931, passed away on March 8, 2020. Ray is survived by his daughter Michele Richardson (Swett); son Roy Swett; 6 grandchildren Ryan, Bill, Ashlee, Keith, Kati & Josh; 7 great-grandchildren; his sister Marylin Richert, and many nieces and nephews. Ray survived the passing of his wife, Faye Swett (5/2/35-3/27/05), who he married back on April 30, 1960 and his son Neil Swett (9/30/62-2/10/15). He graduated from Harvey H. Lowery High School in Dearborn MI back in June 1951. Afterwards Ray went into the Army during the "Cold War" (Korean War). He was based in Panama and served as a K-9 trainer/instructor. He finally retired back in June 1991 from the Internal Revenue Service. He was also very active for his age and involved in a combination of organizations such as The Lions Club, Walled Lake City Council, American Legion, USO, Hospitality House, etc. Service is being held Thursday, March 12,2020 at 12 p.m. at: Orchard Grove Community Church, 850 Ladd Rd., Bldg. C, Walled Lake, MI 48390.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 12, 2020