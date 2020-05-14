June 1, 1923 - May 9, 2020 Reatha Marie Williams was born June 1, 1923 in Remus, MI to the late Raymond and Catherine Rice. She is preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers. Reatha was raised in Lansing, MI and then moved to Flint, MI. Raising her family in Pontiac, MI she worked for the Board of Education for 27 years, the first African-American secretary hired by the school district. January 16, 1988 Reatha was joined in marriage to the late David Williams. She is survived by daughters Jeanette Dyann Hayes, Reatha Marlene Fowler, Imani Ajaniku and Susan Denise Fowler, granddaughters Angela Perez and Christina Perez-Gaines, six great grandchildren, a great great grandson, the family of her late stepson, David Williams II and many loving nieces and nephews. Among her many accomplishments, Reatha was a Rosie the Riveter during WWII, an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church, the Les Dames Social Club, the Up North Girls Group, the Wednesday Bridge Ladies Club, a Golf Club, and the Women’s Auxiliary Detroit Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. Reatha will lie in state at the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, Pontiac, MI, public viewing on Monday, May 18, 2020 noon – 6:00pm. There will be a celebration of Reatha’s life when safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Reatha’s name to All Saints Episcopal Church PO Box 430357 Pontiac, MI 48343. www.lawrenceemoonfuneralhomepontiac.com
Published in The Oakland Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020.