Reinhold Wilhelm Schmieding Sr.
1925 - 2020
Dr. Reinhold "Ron" Wilhelm Schmieding, Sr. born February 26, 1925, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, passed peacefully from this world on September 12, 2020 of natural causes having spent his last days with his loving family in Naples, Florida. He truly gave his family, friends and patients every beat of his heart. A funeral mass for family will be held at St. Williams Catholic Church with a celebration of his life to be held in Naples this upcoming Spring. Dr. Schmieding is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Schmieding (nee Bileti); his sons Reinhold (Erika), Peter (Karen), John (Angelika) and his daughter Mary Catherine Shannon (James); his 12 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Scott (Sanya), Daniel, Kristina, Stefano, Seraphina, Mia, Gemma, Palden, Tashi Jangmu Sherpa, Tashi Dawa Sherpa, Ang Maya Hyolmo, Lhakpa Doma Sherpa, eight month old great-grandchild, Julien; and his sister Irene of Lubeck, Germany. Having studied dentistry at the University of Cologne and the University of Detroit, teaching as an assistant professor at the latter, Dr. Schmieding practiced General Dentistry and Dental Surgery in the Detroit area for over 65 years. His care and generosity for his patients was unparalleled, regardless of their ability to pay. He departs as the oldest member of Forest Lake Country Club where he held his wedding reception, won several Club Championships, saw his children compete and developed his uncanny ability to win at gin rummy. An avid golfer, he shot his age dozens of times over the last ten years, including with his family at the Old Collier Golf Club in Naples. In honor of his grandchildren, memorials are requested to be donated to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Tsering's Fund (www.tseringsfund.org).

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
