Rejeanne Agatha Saunders, 89, of Waterford, passed away February 8, 2020. Born in Shanawan, Manitoba, daughter of the late Fernand and Antoinette Rochon; wife of the late John Russell Saunders; mother of Dwaine (Krishna) Saunders; grandmother of Prea (Clint) Ferrante; dearest sister of Rheal (Ellena) Rochon. A Funeral Mass Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church (80 S Lynn St, Waterford). Instate 10 AM. Visitation Thursday from 3-8 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw rd.), Rosary 7 PM. To leave a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 11, 2020