More Obituaries for REJEANNE SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REJEANNE AGATHA SAUNDERS

REJEANNE AGATHA SAUNDERS Obituary
Rejeanne Agatha Saunders, 89, of Waterford, passed away February 8, 2020. Born in Shanawan, Manitoba, daughter of the late Fernand and Antoinette Rochon; wife of the late John Russell Saunders; mother of Dwaine (Krishna) Saunders; grandmother of Prea (Clint) Ferrante; dearest sister of Rheal (Ellena) Rochon. A Funeral Mass Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church (80 S Lynn St, Waterford). Instate 10 AM. Visitation Thursday from 3-8 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw rd.), Rosary 7 PM. To leave a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 11, 2020
