Renee Pape, of Commerce Township, passed away on December 1 at the age of 100. Better known later in life as Nain, which means grandmother in Welsh, she was born in the picturesque Welsh town of St. Asaph, Wales where she grew up playing by the river and in the mountains. Renee excelled at school and wanted to become a medical researcher but her life was changed abruptly upon the outbreak of World War II in 1939. Renee became a nurse and suffered the bombings and deprivation of the German “blitz” of the United Kingdom. She was wounded and lived the rest of her life with pieces of shrapnel in her lungs after the hospital where she worked was bombed. She fell in love with an American GI, Ray Pape, whom she married. They moved to the US after the war and lived together on Commerce Lake, raising 3 children, Megan, Rhian, and David. Renee lost Ray to a heart attack at age 49 and was left to raise her 3 children alone. She lived in the house that she and Ray purchased on Commerce Lake for 74 years. She was known by all for her kindness, taking in neighborhood kids who needed help, and for her intellect, she was a member of the Great Books Club for years and read all the classics. Renee was a good listener whose solution to most problems was a "good cup of tea." For further information, please contact Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645.



