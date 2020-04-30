Reuben Bernard "Red" Redmond
REDMOND, REUBEN BERNARD “RED” of Yuma, Arizona (formerly of Pontiac, MI) passed away April 25, 2020 at age 64 from heart disease. Loving father of Rana (Thomas) Tyarks and Rasheda Redmond. Grandfather of Ivory Redmond, Jamison and Justus Garner, Juvilino Gonsalves and Jaden and Nevaeh Tyarks. Brother of Norma Jane Pecelunas, Rosalyn Redmond, Marcia Elaine Redmond-Johnson and Keith Redmond. Loving brother-in-law to Lyndon B. Johnson and former son-in-law Julio Gonsalves. Reuben was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Marjorie Davenport, grandparents Bonnie and Julia Milton, mother Jeanette B. Redmond, sister Julia Denise Redmond-Caldwell, grandparents John Redmond and Fannie Edwards and father Reuben Redmond. He is survived by many loving family and friends.

Published in The Oakland Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
