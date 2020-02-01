The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
TOMPKINS, Reuben Deandre "Skrooge" - age 29, passed away, Friday, January 24, 2020. Family hour 1 p.m. Wednesday February 5, 2020, from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., with funeral service commencing at 2 p.m. Rev. Tony McGinnis, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 1 p.m. Wednesday. Mr. Tompkins will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 2, 2020
