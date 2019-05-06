Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fruehauf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Fruehauf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. Fruehauf Obituary
Fruehauf, Richard A.; age 91 of Lake Orion, formerly of Coldwater, Michigan. May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Bishop); dear father of Daria (the late Robert) Bradtke, Todd (Annette) Fruehauf and Rick (the late Theresa) Fruehauf; loving grandfather of Jeremy (Candice) Fruehauf, Craig Fruehauf, Benjamin (Carolina) Bradke, Meghan (Adam) Brandt and Jason (Erin) Fruehauf; great-grandfather of Madison, Ashley, Gabrielle, Allison and Molly; dear brother of Joyce (the late Lane) Carr; also survived by his nieces. Richard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, WWII. Inurnment Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hills. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.