Fruehauf, Richard A.; age 91 of Lake Orion, formerly of Coldwater, Michigan. May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Bishop); dear father of Daria (the late Robert) Bradtke, Todd (Annette) Fruehauf and Rick (the late Theresa) Fruehauf; loving grandfather of Jeremy (Candice) Fruehauf, Craig Fruehauf, Benjamin (Carolina) Bradke, Meghan (Adam) Brandt and Jason (Erin) Fruehauf; great-grandfather of Madison, Ashley, Gabrielle, Allison and Molly; dear brother of Joyce (the late Lane) Carr; also survived by his nieces. Richard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, WWII. Inurnment Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hills. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on May 8, 2019