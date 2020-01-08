Home

Richard Allen Furlong

In loving memory of Richard Allen Furlong, 61, who left this earth on January 4, 2020 after a long, brave battle with cancer. Richard was born November 28, 1958 to Patricia Sassaman and the late Bobby Furlong. A loving, wonderful father, Richard is survived by daughters Lindsey Furlong, Bailey Rose [Furlong] and the late Ashley Furlong; their mother and caregiver through it all Tammy Furlong [married 24 years]; brothers Gary Green and Christopher Sassaman; sister Kathy Jacoby; grandsons Ayden and Logan Rose; and many others who's lives were touched by his. Richard enjoyed a good concert, walks in the woods, and spending time with his children and grandchildren - who all inherited his amazing sense of humor and appreciation for a good story. Keep on rocking in the free world.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 9, 2020
