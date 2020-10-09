1/1
Richard Areddy
Richard Areddy, age 91, passed away on Sunday, March 1st. Richard loved his wife Rita of 66 years, his family, his work, a good joke, and golf. He was a proud resident of Royal Oak and a member of Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica for over 50 years. He was a friend to many in all walks of life. Richard is the father of Diane Drobeck, Rick Areddy, Jr. (Claudette), Mike Areddy (Joyce), Sue Schlenner (Konrad), Pat Hale (Mark McKee), Mary Ellen Whittington (Robert), and Bob Areddy (Diane). Grandfather of 11 along with seven great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Jean Areddy, Suzie Schenk, and Donna Jeffrey (Charles). Dad, rest in peace with mom and we all hope you make your first hole-in-one on the pristine golf courses in heaven. A Funeral Mass was held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
