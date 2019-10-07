|
|
LAFAVE Sr., RICHARD ARNOLD, of Commerce Township, passed away October 5, 2019 at 77 years of age. Husband of Kathleen LaFave for 56 years; loving father of 7 children. A Funeral Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 11-4 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Immediately following the visitation, there will be a luncheon held at Multi-Lakes Conservation (3860 Newton Rd., Commerce) at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Funeral Home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019