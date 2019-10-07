The Oakland Press Obituaries
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
LAFAVE Sr., RICHARD ARNOLD, of Commerce Township, passed away October 5, 2019 at 77 years of age. Husband of Kathleen LaFave for 56 years; loving father of 7 children. A Funeral Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 11-4 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Immediately following the visitation, there will be a luncheon held at Multi-Lakes Conservation (3860 Newton Rd., Commerce) at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Funeral Home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019
