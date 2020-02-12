The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
of Bloomfield Hills; February 11, 2020; age 82; Beloved husband of the late Marjorie, who preceded him in death August 16, 2019; Dear father of William “Billy” (Kandice) Foote, Lori (Darryl) Rehahn, Ed Foote and Rich Foote. Brother of the late Sharron Wertz; Also cherished by 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Mr. Foote was retired from General Motors. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 13, 2020
