Richard C. “Dick” Shorr, of Lincoln (LLWC) passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife Lynda, three children, Kimm (Howard) Brooke, Keith (Monique) Shorr, and Charles (Kirsten) Shorr, one stepdaughter, Jacki (Matthew) Nosewicz, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and his sister, Joy Simmons. Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Haworth Residence, 642 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48362.



