Clippard, Richard Age 84 of Troy, 12/3/2020 Son of the late Fred and Marian. Beloved husband of Gladys for 62 years. Loving father of Glenn (Brenda) and Gary (Danielle). Proud grandfather of Rachel, Rebecca, Justin, Megan and Kyle. Dear brother of the late June (Esther). Uncle of Robin and the late Bryan. Richard was a Troy Little League coach for over 20 years. There will be private family services held. Memorials appreciated to Alzheimer's Association
or to Big Beaver United Methodist Church. Share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com