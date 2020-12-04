1/
Richard Clippard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clippard, Richard Age 84 of Troy, 12/3/2020 Son of the late Fred and Marian. Beloved husband of Gladys for 62 years. Loving father of Glenn (Brenda) and Gary (Danielle). Proud grandfather of Rachel, Rebecca, Justin, Megan and Kyle. Dear brother of the late June (Esther). Uncle of Robin and the late Bryan. Richard was a Troy Little League coach for over 20 years. There will be private family services held. Memorials appreciated to Alzheimer's Association or to Big Beaver United Methodist Church. Share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved