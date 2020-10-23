RUTZ, RICHARD E. of Waterford, passed away peacefully October 21, 2020 at 97 years of age. Preceded in death by cherished wife of 56 years, Dawn (nee Hall) Rutz. Loving father of Richard (Rebecca Hoff) Rutz, Jr., Sandra (Phillip Gordon) Steel, Deborah (James Piette) Rut-Piette; proud and loving grandfather of Ryan and Nicole Piette. Richard was a proud veteran US Army-WWII. His service ultimately sent him to Belgium and the Battle of the Bulge where his battalion was captured by the German army and held as a Prisoner of War. Following his return, he graduated from General Motors Institute and worked as a mechanical engineer at Cadillac Motor Co. for 44 years. He was a longtime member of the Detroit Swiss Society; Cadillac Retirees; VFW Post 1008; Coast Guard Auxiliary 14-18; Waterford Senior Center; and Peace Lutheran Church, Waterford. Past member of the Boy Scouts and Evergreen Lutheran Church, Detroit. Richard loved to travel around the world with his wife and enjoyed many trips with the Nomads travel group. Military service will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a tribute, visit:



