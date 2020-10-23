1/1
Richard E. Rutz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUTZ, RICHARD E. of Waterford, passed away peacefully October 21, 2020 at 97 years of age. Preceded in death by cherished wife of 56 years, Dawn (nee Hall) Rutz. Loving father of Richard (Rebecca Hoff) Rutz, Jr., Sandra (Phillip Gordon) Steel, Deborah (James Piette) Rut-Piette; proud and loving grandfather of Ryan and Nicole Piette. Richard was a proud veteran US Army-WWII. His service ultimately sent him to Belgium and the Battle of the Bulge where his battalion was captured by the German army and held as a Prisoner of War. Following his return, he graduated from General Motors Institute and worked as a mechanical engineer at Cadillac Motor Co. for 44 years. He was a longtime member of the Detroit Swiss Society; Cadillac Retirees; VFW Post 1008; Coast Guard Auxiliary 14-18; Waterford Senior Center; and Peace Lutheran Church, Waterford. Past member of the Boy Scouts and Evergreen Lutheran Church, Detroit. Richard loved to travel around the world with his wife and enjoyed many trips with the Nomads travel group. Military service will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a tribute, visit:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved