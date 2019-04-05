The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lorenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ernest Lorenz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Ernest Lorenz Obituary
Lorenz, Richard Ernest, age 86, of Rochester Hills, passed away April 4, 2019. He served his country in the Navy from 1951-1955. Loving husband of Carolyn for 62 years. Dear father of Cheryl (Reverend Thomas) Fischer, Reverend Gregory (Stephanie) Lorenz, and Denise (Scott) McDonald. Cherished grandfather of Michelle (Bob) Hannon; Gregory (Magen), Daniel, Marissa, Matthew (Shannon) Lorenz; Griffin, and Emily McDonald. Great grandfather of Jaxon, Emmett and Amelia. Brother of the late Shirley (Bob) Vyse. Funeral Service, Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1892 E. Auburn Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday 10 a.m. until time of Service. Memorials in Richard’s name may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester. Inurnment with military honors will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now