Lorenz, Richard Ernest, age 86, of Rochester Hills, passed away April 4, 2019. He served his country in the Navy from 1951-1955. Loving husband of Carolyn for 62 years. Dear father of Cheryl (Reverend Thomas) Fischer, Reverend Gregory (Stephanie) Lorenz, and Denise (Scott) McDonald. Cherished grandfather of Michelle (Bob) Hannon; Gregory (Magen), Daniel, Marissa, Matthew (Shannon) Lorenz; Griffin, and Emily McDonald. Great grandfather of Jaxon, Emmett and Amelia. Brother of the late Shirley (Bob) Vyse. Funeral Service, Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1892 E. Auburn Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday 10 a.m. until time of Service. Memorials in Richard’s name may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester. Inurnment with military honors will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 6, 2019