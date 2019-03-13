The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD OLIVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD H. ð ‡ickâ€ OLIVE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD H. ð ‡ickâ€ OLIVE Obituary
OLIVE, RICHARD H., “Dick” of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 74. Born in Pontiac, Michigan the son to the late Hugh and Sarah Olive. Loving husband of Vivian (nee. Graves) Olive; beloved father of Ben (Katie) Olive and Becky (Jeremy) Doty; proud grandfather of five granddaughters; dear brother of Connie (Doug) Benedict, Fred (Cheryl) Olive and Brenda McManus. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dick was a graduate of Waterford Kettering High School and Michigan State University. Dick served in the U. S. Army from 1969 to 1971 and worked for 32 years at General Motors as a Systems Analyst. He was an avid golfer and was a fan of both the Detroit Tigers and MSU Spartans. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, (8909 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston). Funeral Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 noon at Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. Clarkston. Dick fought a long battle with ALS. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to ALS of MI. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
Download Now