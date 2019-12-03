|
Richard “Dick” Haviland Gregory, Arcadia, MI. formerly of Royal Oak, died November 27, 2019. Born June 9, 1928, in Detroit the son of Glenn and Opal Gregory, brother to Glenna Liuzzi (d). Richard proudly served in the Army Corps of Engineers until his honorable discharge in 1952. On June 26, 1953 he married the love of his life, Roseann Barbara Stasewich, with whom he raised two children. After attending Highland Park Junior College, he joined his father in the lumber and hardware business. He was a longtime active member of the Blue Water Michigan Chapter of the NRHS, The Birmingham Men's Club, and several other service organizations. As an active member and officer at FPCRO, he especially enjoyed participating in the music program. He is survived by his wife Roseann, children Bethany Hoffmann and John (Susan) Gregory; grandchildren Jennifer Lewis, Benjamin Gregory, and Alexander (Samantha) Gregory and great granddaughter Kayleigh Patrick. Memorial service for family, close friends and church members of Dick and Ro will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday December 7, at First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak. Memorial gifts may be given to the Music Ministry at First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 4, 2019