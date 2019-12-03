The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowett Family Funeral Home - Benzonia Chapel
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI 49616
(231) 882-5097
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Haviland "Dick" Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Haviland "Dick" Gregory Obituary
Richard “Dick” Haviland Gregory, Arcadia, MI. formerly of Royal Oak, died November 27, 2019. Born June 9, 1928, in Detroit the son of Glenn and Opal Gregory, brother to Glenna Liuzzi (d). Richard proudly served in the Army Corps of Engineers until his honorable discharge in 1952. On June 26, 1953 he married the love of his life, Roseann Barbara Stasewich, with whom he raised two children. After attending Highland Park Junior College, he joined his father in the lumber and hardware business. He was a longtime active member of the Blue Water Michigan Chapter of the NRHS, The Birmingham Men's Club, and several other service organizations. As an active member and officer at FPCRO, he especially enjoyed participating in the music program. He is survived by his wife Roseann, children Bethany Hoffmann and John (Susan) Gregory; grandchildren Jennifer Lewis, Benjamin Gregory, and Alexander (Samantha) Gregory and great granddaughter Kayleigh Patrick. Memorial service for family, close friends and church members of Dick and Ro will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday December 7, at First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak. Memorial gifts may be given to the Music Ministry at First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -