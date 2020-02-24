|
Hawkins, Richard Garfield “Dick” age 91 of Bloomfield Hills died February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara E. Hawkins. Loving father of Pamela Taylor and the late Richard W. “Rick” Hawkins. Dear grandfather of Loren Taylor and Amanda Taylor. Great grandfather of Owen, Robin and Sebastian. Brother of W. Robert (Peggy Sue) Hawkins. A memorial service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 340 Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Wednesday 2 PM. Friends may visit Wednesday 1 PM until time of service. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital appreciated. Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 25, 2020