Richard J. Thomas, Jr. November 28, age 100. Proud Army Veteran WWII. Retired in 1984 after 45 years of banking as Vice President of Comerica Bank. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude for 69 years. Dear father of Nancy Horner (the late Jack). Devoted Grandfather of Richard Horner, Jennifer Larkin, and great-grandfather of Jack Larkin. Family will receive friends Monday, December 2, 2019, from 2-7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to Lourdes Senior Community or St. Joe’s Pontiac. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019