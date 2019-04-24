|
|
ZDEB, RICHARD J. of Clarkston, 76, passed away in the early evening hours on April 23, 2019 with his wife and two daughters at his side. Richard was a life-long lover of baseball- as a player, a coach, an umpire and a fan of the Detroit Tigers. Many know Richard as an MHSAA Hall of Fame umpire who called several State Final games, Catholic league finals as well as many games for the American Legion League. Richard was born in Detroit in 1942. His family lived the majority of his life in Warren and Richard frequently hitchhiked to De Lasalle in Detroit where he attended high school. When he was 16 while attending morning mass he noticed Sandra Zaborowski and reportedly told his friend, “that’s the girl I’m going to marry.” Sandra and Richard became high school sweethearts and were happily married for 56 years. They had two daughters Tracy Jackson, a Federal government employee and Wendy Zdeb, the Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals. There was nothing Richard loved more than spending time with family and his fondest memories were trips to Florida and time at the lake. Over the course of his career Richard served as a CFO for automotive suppliers - Groves Manufacturing and Hermes Automotive before moving on to work for the State of Michigan in the OSHA Department where he was employed when he formally retired. Richard leaves behind his devoted wife Sandy, his loving daughters, Tracy Jackson (grandchildren Kelsey and Tyler) and Wendy Zdeb (Chris) as well as his brother Paul (Nancy) Zdeb, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Family will receive friends Friday 11 AM until time of service. The family expresses the wish that donations in lieu of flowers might be made to benefit American Legion Baseball, Midland Berryhill Baseball American Legion, 511 Hedgewood, Midland, MI 48640. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 25, 2019