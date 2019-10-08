|
Richard Joseph-Guy Gerasch, of Commerce Twp., died peacefully on October 4, 2019. He was 69 years of age. Richard was an independent sales rep in western boots for Boulet and western hats for American Hat. He is survived by his wife, Gina Pontecorvo; stepchildren, Kristofer Meienburg, Maria (Charles) Dreessen; father-in-law, Salvatore Pontecorvo; brother-in-laws, Mark (Debra), John, Paul, and Carl (Lisa) Pontecorvo; also many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Juliette Gerasch; and mother-in-law, Rose Pontecorvo. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, 48381 on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-7:30 p.m. Rosary to begin at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s, Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1955 E Commerce St, Milford, MI 48381, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. with gathering beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Memorial Contributions can be made to Angela Hospice or ASPCA. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 9, 2019