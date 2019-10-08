Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s, Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
1955 E Commerce St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary’s, Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
1955 E Commerce St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gerasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Joseph-Guy Gerasch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Joseph-Guy Gerasch Obituary
Richard Joseph-Guy Gerasch, of Commerce Twp., died peacefully on October 4, 2019. He was 69 years of age. Richard was an independent sales rep in western boots for Boulet and western hats for American Hat. He is survived by his wife, Gina Pontecorvo; stepchildren, Kristofer Meienburg, Maria (Charles) Dreessen; father-in-law, Salvatore Pontecorvo; brother-in-laws, Mark (Debra), John, Paul, and Carl (Lisa) Pontecorvo; also many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Juliette Gerasch; and mother-in-law, Rose Pontecorvo. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, 48381 on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-7:30 p.m. Rosary to begin at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s, Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1955 E Commerce St, Milford, MI 48381, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. with gathering beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Memorial Contributions can be made to Angela Hospice or ASPCA. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.