Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard LaBash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" LaBash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" LaBash Obituary
Richard “Dick” LaBash, born October 13, 1930, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Clarkston, passed away April 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith DeShetler LaBash. After the passing of Judy, Dick married Jane Rowland LaBash and moved to Destin, FL and Franklin, TN. Along with his loving wife Jane, Dick is survived by his four sons “Rick” (Michele), Charles, Geoff (Darci) and George (Elisa), stepchildren Scott (Patty) DeShetler, Jeri (Chris) Whitehead, and Jill (Scott) Mersman, Harry Rowland Jr. (Denise), Julie McCoy (David), Katherine Judy (Bill), and Garland Rowland Sr. (Gretel). A private ceremony will be held in Franklin, TN at a later date. If you wish to honor Dick, please reach out and help a friend or neighbor in need.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -