Richard “Dick” LaBash, born October 13, 1930, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Clarkston, passed away April 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith DeShetler LaBash. After the passing of Judy, Dick married Jane Rowland LaBash and moved to Destin, FL and Franklin, TN. Along with his loving wife Jane, Dick is survived by his four sons “Rick” (Michele), Charles, Geoff (Darci) and George (Elisa), stepchildren Scott (Patty) DeShetler, Jeri (Chris) Whitehead, and Jill (Scott) Mersman, Harry Rowland Jr. (Denise), Julie McCoy (David), Katherine Judy (Bill), and Garland Rowland Sr. (Gretel). A private ceremony will be held in Franklin, TN at a later date. If you wish to honor Dick, please reach out and help a friend or neighbor in need.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 28, 2020