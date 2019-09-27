The Oakland Press Obituaries
RICHARD MICHAEL BONDESON

RICHARD MICHAEL BONDESON Obituary
of Goodrich, died September 25, 2019. He was 66. Born July 21, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Weldon and Dorothy (nee: Allie) Bondeson. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Bondeson; two sons, Eric and Jeremy Bondeson; one brother, Linwood (Diane) Bondeson; one sister, Kathy Perrault; brother-in-law, Mike Parcus. Richard retired from GM-Orion Plant after 32 years. Family will receive friends from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery, Chapel of Flowers 621 W. Long Lake Road, Troy, Michigan. Private burial will follow. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions to Michigan Humane Society https://www.michiganhumane.org/donatenow/ To send a condolence to the family go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 29, 2019
