Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Mueller Obituary
Richard Mueller, age 87, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Lenore for 63 years, and brother of Theodore (Wilhelmina) Mueller of Georgia. Dear father of Douglas (Susan), Cynthia (Paul) Guthaus, Patti (Jim) Mueller-McDonald, and Susan (Ben) Kohns. Loving grandfather of Erik, Kirk, and Patrick Guthaus, Kelsey McDonald, Emily and Benjamin Kohns, and great-grandfather of Johnny and Ephraim, Krysten and Harper, and Penelope. Richard attended college in Ohio and law school in Washington, D.C. He was in corporate intellectual property and became corporate counsel of Oxy Metal Industries in Warren, MI. A member of the Senior Men’s Club of Birmingham and First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham, he enjoyed singing in church choir, playing golf, reading, travel and spending time with family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Music Fund and/or Skyline Camp and Retreat Center through First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham on Friday, December 6 at 2 p.m. Visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m. at the church.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -