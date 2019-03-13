|
|
OLIVE, RICHARD H., “Dick” of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 74. Born in Pontiac, Michigan the son to the late Hugh and Sarah Olive. Loving husband of Vivian (nee. Graves) Olive; beloved father of Ben (Katie) Olive and Becky (Jeremy) Doty; proud grandfather of five granddaughters; dear brother of Connie (Doug) Benedict, Fred (Cheryl) Olive and Brenda McManus. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dick was a graduate of Waterford Kettering High School and Michigan State University. Dick served in the U. S. Army from 1969 to 1971 and worked for 32 years at General Motors as a Systems Analyst. He was an avid golfer and was a fan of both the Detroit Tigers and MSU Spartans. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, (8909 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston). Funeral Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 noon at Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. Clarkston. Dick fought a long battle with ALS. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to ALS of MI. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 14, 2019