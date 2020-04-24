|
|
Richard Olson, age 95 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 22, 2020. Loving husband of Virginia Olson, the late LaVerne VanGoethem Olson and the late Myra Crotty Olson. Dear father of Jean (David) Coon, Anne Olson, Kathryn Olson, Ilene McKay, Marty McKay, Amy (Rod) Thiel, Pat McKay and the late Mary Beth (Dennis) Neely. Cherished grandfather of Abbie (Brad), Katie (Andrew), Joe (Nicole), Matt (Denise), Mark, Drew (Kelly), Scott (Suzy), Bryan (Rana), Emily, and Kevin. Brother of the late Betty (Jarvis) Lamb and the late Carol (Donald) Feirtag. Dick is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Dick was a teacher, counselor and principal in the Rochester School District and served in WWII in the US Navy. At Dick’s request, his body will be cremated and he will be buried in Mount Avon Cemetery in Rochester. Celebration of his life and Mass of the Resurrection will take place at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church at a later date. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2020