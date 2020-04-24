The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Olson Obituary
Richard Olson, age 95 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 22, 2020. Loving husband of Virginia Olson, the late LaVerne VanGoethem Olson and the late Myra Crotty Olson. Dear father of Jean (David) Coon, Anne Olson, Kathryn Olson, Ilene McKay, Marty McKay, Amy (Rod) Thiel, Pat McKay and the late Mary Beth (Dennis) Neely. Cherished grandfather of Abbie (Brad), Katie (Andrew), Joe (Nicole), Matt (Denise), Mark, Drew (Kelly), Scott (Suzy), Bryan (Rana), Emily, and Kevin. Brother of the late Betty (Jarvis) Lamb and the late Carol (Donald) Feirtag. Dick is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Dick was a teacher, counselor and principal in the Rochester School District and served in WWII in the US Navy. At Dick’s request, his body will be cremated and he will be buried in Mount Avon Cemetery in Rochester. Celebration of his life and Mass of the Resurrection will take place at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church at a later date. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -