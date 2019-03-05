|
Robinson, Richard "Dick", 84 of Rochester Hills MI, passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born in Pontiac Michigan on March 19, 1934. Dick graduated from Pontiac High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was married to Corrine Robinson on May 5, 1962. Dick’s experience as an Army mechanic, working at a GM assembly plant, as a Machinist at Joe’s Industrial Engines, and assembling Heathkits contributed to his long engineering and management career with Speedring Systems/Axsys Technologies. He was involved with mechanical, manufacturing, and aerospace engineering programs. He had a passion for his family, his dogs, his yard, his Koi, and he earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was survived by his children Norene (Pat) Pollock, Kathy (Steve) Dork, and Michelle Hensley, by his grandchildren Samantha (Gage) Bryant, Ricky (Maddie Blue) Pollock, Cameron and Spencer Dork, Dallas-Marie (David) Pinto, Dakota-Kristine (Stevie Stephenson) Hensley, Zackery and Colton Hensley, by great-grandchildren Jackson, Weston, and Maybel. Memorial Service Saturday, March 23, 2019 visitation at 10 a.m., service 11 a.m., and lunch following, at St. John Lutheran Church, at 1011 West University Dr. Rochester MI, 48307. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Richard R. Robinson Scholarship via the RCS-foundation.org or the Best Buddy Pet Rescue at bestbuddypetrescue.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 9, 2019