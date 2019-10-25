The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Roy Richmond II


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Roy Richmond II Obituary
Age 63; born August 4, 1956 in Pontiac, MI. Son of the late Richard and Dorothy Richmond; brother of Carol Lee Gosse; uncle of Ryan Michael Gosse (Joy); great-uncle of Mackenzie and Brooklyn. Richard attended Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lansing, MI. He graduated from Waterford Mott High School where he was captain of the wrestling team and received his Bachelors Degree from Michigan State University. Private family services will be held. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
Download Now