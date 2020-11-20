1/1
REVEREND FATHER RICHARD S. RAKOCZY
of Waterford; November 14, 2020; 86; Roman Catholic Priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit; Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Sophie (nee Koziel) Rakoczy; Dear brother of Genevieve and preceded in death by Edward (Stella), Frank, Valerie, Walter (Helen), Henry (Mary), Fr. John, and Harry (Vicki). Also cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Father Rakoczy served at Holy Name, Detroit, Sts. Peter and Paul, Detroit, St. Veronica, Eastpointe, Administrator at St. Rita, Holly, St. Clement, Dearborn, Pastor at St. Patrick, Carlton, and St. Perpetua, Waterford. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Monday 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Knights of Columbus Rosary Sunday 7:00 p.m. Rite of Committal Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1760 Mount Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
