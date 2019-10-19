The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Beagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Beagle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. Beagle Obituary
Beagle, Richard T., of Walled Lake passed away October 18, 2019 at 93. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Loving dad of Deb (Jim) Shea, Keith, Don (Dianne), Ron (Sandy), Patrick (Maureen), Pati and Dani (Jeff) Moran. Dear Grandpa of Matt, Sarah, Andy, Jeff, Kellie, Katie, Lauren, Abbey and Jack. Great grandpa of 6. Also survived by siblings Rhea, Shirley, Marilyn & Jerry. Visitation Tuesday 4-9 pm and Wednesday 9 am until time of service, 11 am at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now