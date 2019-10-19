|
|
Beagle, Richard T., of Walled Lake passed away October 18, 2019 at 93. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Loving dad of Deb (Jim) Shea, Keith, Don (Dianne), Ron (Sandy), Patrick (Maureen), Pati and Dani (Jeff) Moran. Dear Grandpa of Matt, Sarah, Andy, Jeff, Kellie, Katie, Lauren, Abbey and Jack. Great grandpa of 6. Also survived by siblings Rhea, Shirley, Marilyn & Jerry. Visitation Tuesday 4-9 pm and Wednesday 9 am until time of service, 11 am at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 21, 2019