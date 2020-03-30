|
|
Richard "Rick" Thom Sielaff, 57, August 24, 1962 - March 22, 2020, passed away peacefully in his home in Clarkston, Michigan, surrounded by his four loving dogs, on March 22. Born in San Jose California, Rick moved to Livonia, Michigan with his family, where he attended and graduated from Livonia Public Schools. Rick is survived by his three children, Weston, Calvin, and Meghan Sielaff; his six siblings, Carol, Donald, Nancy, Lois, Joan, Linda; his former wife Jennifer; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Rick owned and operated The Village Place Family Restaurant on Cooley and Elizabeth Lake Roads, which he opened in 1986 at the age of 23. Rick proudly served the Waterford community for 34 years with his loyal staff, most of which he considered close personal friends. Rick loved The Village Place and the neighboring community, sponsoring many local organizations, youth sports teams, and generously contributed to Waterford and Clarkston Athletics. Rick was passionate about basketball and high school sports, having played and coached. Most recently, he became very involved with Clarkston athletics, especially with the girls’ and boys’ basketball programs, serving as a bookkeeper and working the scoreboards. Rick loved his family, his crazy dogs, being on his boat and spending as much time as possible in Northern Michigan. Rick was always there for his friends and surrounded himself with amazing people. Richard lived life optimistically. He touched the lives of so many people with his kindness and larger-than-life persona. He will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be held for close friends and family, to be decided at a later time.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2020