Richard W. Hummel; age 80 of Oxford, formerly of Dryden. August 25, 2019. Loving father of Joshua Hummel; brother of the late Nancy Ballard and Roger Hummel; brother in law of Nora Hummel; Uncle of Robin (Don) Schalte; dear friend and companion of Valerie Jakubowski; also survived by Laura (Francesc Torrelles) Jakubowski and children Rosa and Elena Jakubowski. Richard was a U.S. Marine veteran. He retired from GM Truck & Bus after 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, weight training, sports and spending time with family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 – 12 Noon at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends Friday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials to Salvation Army or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 28, 2019