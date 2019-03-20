Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Womack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Womack


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Womack Obituary
Womack, Richard, age 84 of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL, formerly of Milford, MI; Passed peacefully March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Yvonne. Devoted father to: Richard (Cathy) Womack, John (Sara) Womack, Michael (Erika) Goleniak, Brian (Mary) Goleniak; Much loved grandfather to:Sean, Brice, Britain, Camden, Erin, Avery, Gaven, Zoe and Brody. Missed terribly by his faithful companion Miley. He leaves behind his much loved sister and brother-in-law, their children and grandchildren. Dick loved the Lord, his family and friends, and was a friend to everyone he met. A memorial service is planned for May. Donations in his honor may be made to the or Christ Church UM, 4845 NE 25th Ave, Ft Lauderdale, Fl 33308 with the designation of Love in Action-Pompano where Dick helped serve the homeless.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.