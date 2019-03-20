|
Womack, Richard, age 84 of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL, formerly of Milford, MI; Passed peacefully March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Yvonne. Devoted father to: Richard (Cathy) Womack, John (Sara) Womack, Michael (Erika) Goleniak, Brian (Mary) Goleniak; Much loved grandfather to:Sean, Brice, Britain, Camden, Erin, Avery, Gaven, Zoe and Brody. Missed terribly by his faithful companion Miley. He leaves behind his much loved sister and brother-in-law, their children and grandchildren. Dick loved the Lord, his family and friends, and was a friend to everyone he met. A memorial service is planned for May. Donations in his honor may be made to the or Christ Church UM, 4845 NE 25th Ave, Ft Lauderdale, Fl 33308 with the designation of Love in Action-Pompano where Dick helped serve the homeless.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 21, 2019