Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Apostolic Church
Auburn Hills, MI
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Apostolic Church
Auburn Hills, MI
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
The Apostolic Church
Auburn Hills, MI
RICKY L. TATE


RICKY L. TATE Obituary
TATE, RICKY L. of Orion; February 17, 2019; Age 66. Born September 24, 1952 in Pontiac, MI. Son of the late Otis and Maryla Tate; husband of Jeanie L. Tate; father of Justin Tate; grandfather of Alyssa, Ethan, Jayden and Liam; son-in-law of Ray Owens; brother of Lester Tate (Ellen); also survived by many nieces, nephews and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jim and Julie and Cindi and Fred. He led the Children’s Ministry at The Apostolic Church for over 40 years. A Celebration of Ricky’s Life will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at The Apostolic Church, Auburn Hills. Bishop Roland Baker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday 3-5 and 6-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Ministry at The Apostolic Church. To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 20, 2019
