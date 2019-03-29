|
Bergsrud, Rita M., age 81 of West Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of Gilbert for over 60 years, loving mother of Eric (Michele) and the late Andrea Schnitzer, proud grandmother of Sean (Mercedes) and Jacen, sister of John (Allison) Brenna, Karen (Lewis) Whitmer and the late Meridith. Rita was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Waterford where she taught Sunday School. She retired from the Waterford School District where she worked as a teacher and also in the library. Rita was a long time member of the Sons of Norway. She served as a Girl Scout, Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. Rita enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5987 Williams Lake Rd., Waterford, MI. Memorial donations may be made to the church or the Sons of Norway Foundation. Arrangements by Elton Black and Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2019