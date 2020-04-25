Home

HARDING, Rita, age 91, of Royal Oak, died peacefully April, 19, 2020. She is survived by her sister Stella Spears, daughters Melissa Musgrove and Robin Biebuyck (Brian), grandchildren Erin Biebuyck (Dan Potts), Alex Biebuyck (Erin), and Nathan, Natalie, and Nicole Musgrove, and great-granddaughter Harper Drew Biebuyck. She was predeceased by her grandson Andrew Joseph “Drew” Biebuyck and by her parents, six older siblings, and her twin sister Rose Price. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan 4-H Foundation to support the youth programs that Rita enjoyed with her daughters and grandchildren: https://mi4hfdtn.org/memorialtributedonation/. To view the complete obituary and leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2020
