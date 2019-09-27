The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA L. CARROLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA L. CARROLL Obituary
of Waterford; Went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019; age 87; Loving wife of the late Donald; Beloved mother of Alan (Katherine) Carroll, Sharon Carroll, David (Nancy) Carroll, Linda (John) Wassell and Philip (Julia) Carroll. Dear sister of Mary (Richard) Buchanan and Laura Hawk; Cherished grandmother of Emily (Alex) Kolb, Taylor Carroll, Nicholas Carroll, Benjamin Carroll, Jonathan Carroll, Mitchell Carroll, Joe Wassell, Jennie Lynn (Ken) Mumford, Noel Hennion (J.R. Collins), Lauren Haight and Becca Haight. Great-grandmother of Kenneth, Katelynn, Zackary, Jazmyne, Cole and Austin. Mrs. Carroll was a Teacher at the former Emmanuel Baptist Church School and attended New Beginnings Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Gideon's International. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now