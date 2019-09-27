|
|
of Waterford; Went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019; age 87; Loving wife of the late Donald; Beloved mother of Alan (Katherine) Carroll, Sharon Carroll, David (Nancy) Carroll, Linda (John) Wassell and Philip (Julia) Carroll. Dear sister of Mary (Richard) Buchanan and Laura Hawk; Cherished grandmother of Emily (Alex) Kolb, Taylor Carroll, Nicholas Carroll, Benjamin Carroll, Jonathan Carroll, Mitchell Carroll, Joe Wassell, Jennie Lynn (Ken) Mumford, Noel Hennion (J.R. Collins), Lauren Haight and Becca Haight. Great-grandmother of Kenneth, Katelynn, Zackary, Jazmyne, Cole and Austin. Mrs. Carroll was a Teacher at the former Emmanuel Baptist Church School and attended New Beginnings Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Gideon's International. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 29, 2019