The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Robert Cook
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Clarkston, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Cook


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Cook Obituary
of Clarkston since 1976; unexpectedly passed away Oct. 17, 2019; age 81; preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Mary Alice; father of Robert Kelley (Molly) & Matthew (Laura); grandpa of Riley, Connor, Duncan, Eleanor, Grant & Robert; baby brother of Doris (Hank) Thompson, Colleen Maxine Flannery & Patricia McDonnell. Bob served in the U.S. Marines, Military Police. He was an active member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and graduated from Michigan State University in 1962. He became an insurance agent after college and founded Robert A. Cook & Associates financial consulting in 1980. Bob was past president of SCAMP, Rotary member and a lifetime Spartan football & basketball season ticket holder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and in later years, was most known for entertaining on his Main Street front porch. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday, Oct 21 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, Oct 22 at 10:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal at The Preserve-All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SCAMP. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now