of White Lake, passed away May 22, 2019 at age 92. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Loving father of Shawna (Brian) Albright. Proud grandfather of Tiffany (Amir) Cavill and Elyse (Jeremy) Schleich. Great-grandfather of four. Brother of Rodney (Mona) Lovell, David (Heather) Lovell and the late Laverne (Charles) Simpson and Betty (Harold) Moffett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road in White Lake. Per the family wishes, Mr. Lovell will be interred at All Saints Cemetery alongside his loving wife Shirley. Memorial contributions suggested to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 29, 2019