Life long resident of Waterford, Robert Anthony Blass, died suddenly July 28, 2020 at his home; he was 58 years old. Known to most as “Bob”, he lived most of his life in Waterford, Michigan, loving the many lakes, enjoying boating and fishing. He was preceded in death by his older brother, James Blass, his son Nicholas Blass, and his parents Walter F. Blass and Frances Kennedy Blass. His daughter Courtney Blass Cronk, his three sisters Tracey Blass, Denise Rager, and Nancy Winn (Richard Winn), survives him. His many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends will remember him. He is to be cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date.



