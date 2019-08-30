|
GREEN, ROBERT ARTHUR Green, Robert Arthur “Bob”, aged 93 passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Webster, Texas, a Houston suburb. Born the third of five children to Clark James Green and Anna Hayes Green, March 17, 1926 in Birmingham, Michigan. Loving husband of 70-years to Maurine (Fitzgerald), dearest father to Karen (Ken) Sutera, Kevin (Dee Brewster), Ken (former-spouse Gail Geersens/Green), Kristopher (Barb Flores), Kyle (husband John Dames), Bruce and Shelly Falls. Proud grandfather of Bryan (Amber), Heather (Ben), Sean, Courtney (Sean), Brittany, Michael, Jared, Shane and Connor, plus seven great grandchildren. Bob dropped out of Pontiac Central High School in 1944 to join the Army during the Second World War. It was at the end of his junior year and he had just turned 18. The 10th Mountain Division Skiing Troops was an elite winter-warfare Army unit founded in 1943 for fighting on snow skis in the European mountains. Having grown up snow skiing in Michigan, Bob became part of the 10th Mountain Division and fought in the Italian Alps. He barely survived an ambush attack during a battle one-month after turning 19. Bob was awarded the medal of Purple Heart for his injuries at the hands of the enemy. Following the war, Bob initially worked as a truck driver for the Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors Corporation. It was while driving trucks that Bob met Maurine Ann Fitzgerald, who worked in the Pontiac Motor dispatch department. They were married on May 28, 1949 and resided in Pontiac. They moved 11-miles north in 1958 to Lake Orion where they lived for over 42 years and raised their family. Bob and Maurine were members of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion for 42-years and Bob was a founding member of the Lake Orion Knights of Columbus, Father Thomas R. Carey Council #4764. He also served as the Chapter’s Grand Knight. Bob retired from the Pontiac Motor Division dispatch department after 34-years with the company. Bob and Maurine spent some of their retirement years traveling to Europe and Great Britain as well as across most of the United States. They eventually settled on Galveston Island, Texas to be near their daughter Karen and her family. Like many World War 2 veterans, Bob never finished high school. Working with the Pontiac (Michigan) School Administration, his children took advantage of the 2001 Michigan Act 181, which grants high school diploma’s to honorably discharged WW2, Korean and Vietnam veterans who didn’t complete their degree. They surprised Bob with his diploma for his 90th birthday during the June 2016 Pontiac School System board meeting. Bob, Maurine, their daughter Karen and her family participated in the ceremony via Skype, while remaining in Texas. Bob and Maurine happily celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on May 28, 2019. His wife Maurine, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, their spouses, as well as his one remaining sibling Patricia Conklin survive Bob. Many Green family nieces and nephews and their children, as well as Fitzgerald nieces and nephews including goddaughter Judy (Fitzgerald) Stroze, and godson and family friend David Rose also survive him. Siblings Clark James Green, Margaret Wimmer, Nancy Meyer and daughter-in-law Dee Green pre-deceased him. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3 at St, Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion. Visitation with the family will start at 10:00 a.m. in the church lobby preceding the funeral. A luncheon in the St. Joseph community hall will follow the funeral. Burial will be held the following day, Wednesday, September 4 at 10:30 am at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation www.garysinisefoundation.org or the Semper Fi Fund www.semperfifund.org. Both programs aid veterans and military families in need.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 1, 2019