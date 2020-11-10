1/
Robert Blake "Blake" Potter
Robert Blake Potter, “Blake”, age 88, of Pontiac, Michigan passed away Sunday November 9, 2020. Blake was born the son of Shade and Martha Potter on March 31, 1932 in Elkhorn City, Kentucky. Blake joined the U.S. Army at 16 and fought in the Korean War. In 1953 he married Nancy Pauline McKenize and they raised their family first in Waterford, then Pontiac. Blake worked construction for A.J. Cook Construction Company and was a member of Union Local 1076 for many years. Blake was predeceased by his wife Nancy; parents; and brothers Burns and Kenneth Potter. He is survived by his sons Curtis, Gregory, and Bryan Potter; brothers Goebel and Jerry Potter; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Blake’s family will welcome all to a visitation on Friday November 13 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 3530 Auburn Road in Auburn Hills. Burial will follow at Christian Memorial Cemetery.

